"I hate driving into the Brickyard" - Kevin Harvick has no love for NASCAR's Indianapolis track

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick recently revealed that he is not a fan of running a Cup Series race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This was a reaction to NASCAR wanting to race there again on July 31, 2022.

Speaking with motorsport.com on Friday at World Wide Technology at Gateway, Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts about NASCAR possibly returning to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 46-year-old driver said that he doesn’t enjoy driving on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He went on to say that it is horrendous for the sport, which is admired all over the world and yet decides to race the road course on one of the world’s greatest tracks.

Harvick said:

“I hate driving into the Brickyard and driving backward down the straightaway and driving the road course. I think it is terrible for our sport and almost degrading to a certain degree that you take the best racing series in the country and take it to what most would consider one of the greatest race tracks in the world but race on the road course.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been hosting the Cup Series race since the inception of the Brickyard 400 in 1994. The first 27 races were conducted on the oval track, but the decline in attendance over the years saw NASCAR try different solutions. NASCAR moved the race to the road course last season and returns to it this season as well.

“It could be the greatest race on earth”- Kevin Harvick

Harvick claimed that the Indianapolis oval track could be the greatest race on earth. He added that he had no idea what made Charlotte Motor Speedway so appealing to everyone and that Indianapolis would also do the same and they just have to go with it.

He said:

“It could be the greatest race on earth. What is the real ingredient that made Charlotte so much better than Texas? I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows. You just have to do it. I think that would be the only way you would find out.”

Kevin Harvick will be seen in action at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far