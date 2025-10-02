Kevin Harvick nominates Dale Jr.‘s prodigy to give ‘the Double’ a shot after Kyle Larson

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Modified Oct 02, 2025 21:43 GMT
Kevin Harvick recently nominated Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s protégé, Connor Zilisch, to attempt 'the Double,' the demanding feat of competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. He argued that it's better to try it early in a driver's career, particularly in a rookie year, because the weight of expectations is quite low.

Harvick recommended a young driver like Zilisch as the perfect example of someone who could benefit from this. He opined that an early attempt would give the driver a chance of using the freshness and the impetuousness of being new, while having the alibi of being a rookie, in case things go wrong.

Harvick said that while it is not necessary, doing it early can lessen the pressure and set a more realistic bar of expectations, as the driver gets accustomed to NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick said on the 'Harvick Happy Hour' podcast:

"I'd love to see Zilisch do it. Yeah, and I think you got to do it while you're young. I guess you don't have to do it while you're young. I think your best opportunity to perform like Kyle Larson did in year one... It might be better to just do it in your rookie year, just to get it out of the way, right? Because then you have all the excuses in the world that, yeah, I'm just a rookie here."
"Because the expectations from the cup side, you're still building the program and you're still doing all the things to get yourself in place, and the enthusiasm and everything that goes with it. I could see it both ways," he added.
Even after his retirement, Kevin Harvick has been involved in motor sports and has successfully switched his career to a media figure. He is currently working as a FOX Sports analyst, where he provides commentary for NASCAR Cup Series races.

Kevin Harvick picks JGR driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval race

Kevin Harvick has picked Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell as his favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Friday.

Harvick expressed confidence in Bell based on his strong past performances at the Charlotte Roval, where Bell has earned a win, two top-five finishes, and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 10 over five starts. Bell’s solid record on the 2.32-mile road course makes him a top contender in the crucial playoff elimination race. Harvick said on NASCAR on FOX's YouTube channel:

“I'm going to take Bell. He's been solid at the Roval.” [58:18]

Christopher Bell has been impressive in the 2025 season, with four wins, 11 top-five finishes, and 18 top-10 finishes through 31 races. He has led 282 laps and holds an average finishing position of 11.9.

