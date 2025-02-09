Kevin Harvick opens up on “proud dad moment” as son Keelan dominates first limited Late Model race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick was proud after his 12-year-old son, Keelan, won his first Limited Late Model race this weekend with Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) Racing.

Keelan, who started racing go-karts at 7, competed in his Limited Late Model race at Florence Motor Speedway in November last year and finished eight. During this Saturday's Icebreaker, he led all laps from the pole position and finished four seconds ahead of Ricky Loclair Jr. on the 11-car field.

Kevin shared his excitement on social media and wrote:

"Proud dad moment today! @KeelanHarvick won his first Limited Late Model race @FmSpeedway2025 after sitting on the pole and leading all 50 laps. Can’t wait to see what this season holds for him!"

The father-son duo will race together for Rackley W.A.R. at the JEGS All-Stars Tour on July 16. The Masters of the Pro's 200 event at the 0.375-mile paved short track at Owosso Speedway carries a prize of $25,000.

"I can’t thank them enough" - Kevin Harvick's son Keelan on KHI Racing

Keelan Harvick also shared a post on X and thanked KHI Racing, which is owned by his parents Kevin Harvick and DeLana. KHI competed in the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series and earned two drivers' championships in the former in 2007 and 2009. It returned to late model racing in the CARS Tour last year.

"What a day! I won my first Limited Late Model race at the Icebreaker @FmSpeedway2025! I sat on the pole and led all 50 laps! The guys at @khi_racing gave me a fast car and I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work!"

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick retired from full-time racing at NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season and works as a commentator for FOX Sports. The 49-year-old will participate in a total of 15 races in the Pro Late Model and the Super Late Model of the Cars Tour West this season.

Last year, he also announced a partnership between KHI and Rackley W.A.R., co-owned by Willie Allen.

"Although KHI had some success this year in the Late Model Stock world, the Pros and Supers are different animals. We still plan to have a presence in the CARS Tour next year, but Rackley W.A.R. has a solid and proven track record that will drastically improve the learning curve for Keelan and I in the Super and Pro Late Models," Harvick said in a statement last October.

Harvick will assist Rackley W.A.R. as a consultant for its 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team with rookie Dawson Sutton.

