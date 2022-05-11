"You can literally drive from the wall to the apron" - Kevin Harvick optimistic about his continued success at 'driver-friendly' Kansas Speedway

Veteran driver Kevin Harvick will be visiting his favorite track Kansas Speedway this weekend for the 2022 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 15th. The 46-year-old is one of the most experienced active Cup drivers and is still performing at a high level.

NASCAR will be returning to the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval track at Kansas Speedway this weekend, marking their 13th NASCAR race of the season. The track is said to be driver-friendly and most drivers have testified in its favor.

Recently, Kevin Harvick, who is no stranger to Kansas Speedway, gave his opinion on the track, stating:

“I think Kansas has been a great racetrack and, really from a driver’s standpoint, a fun racetrack because of the fact that it’s worn in so well. You can race at the top of the racetrack, which is the preferred groove as the tires wear out. It’s faster at the bottom of the racetrack on new tires.”

He went on to add:

“Kansas has become one of the more unique racetracks because of the fact the asphalt and the shape of the racetrack is so driver-friendly, as far as where you can drive on the racetrack. You can literally drive from the wall to the apron all the way around the racetrack”

Kansas Speedway is one of the tracks where Harvick has won a number of races during his almost two-decade-long Cup career. Harvick won the AdventHealth 400 in his No.4 Busch Light Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing only once in 2018, but it is not the only race he has ever won at the track.

Kevin Harvick has been one of the most successful active drivers at the Kansas racetrack

The No.4 has a long history in Kansas, as he was one of three drivers who competed in the track's inaugural NASCAR Cup race and is still competing today. As NASCAR marks its 33rd race at the track, Kevin Harvick will also be marking his 33rd career start at the track.

Since his maiden race there, Harvick has turned out to be one of the most successful active drivers at the Kansas track. He has a strong track record at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval, with 3 wins, 2 runners-up, 11 top-three finishes, 12 top-five finishes and 19 top-ten finishes. Moreover, he has led 949 laps on the track, making him the only active driver with the most laps in Kansas.

Satistics show that his average start stands at 13.1, his average finish stands at 8.9 and his completion rate stands at 98.7%. These numbers bear positive tidings for Harvick to take his second win at the AdventHealth 400.

