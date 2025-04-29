Kevin Harvick picks 23XI Racing driver as a favorite to win the 2025 Texas Cup race

Kevin Harvick has dropped his insights and predicted the winner for the 2025 Würth 400, which is set to take place this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Harvick picked the 23XI Racing driver to win Sunday’s (May 4) Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

On the latest episode of his own ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Texas Cup race.

Former NASCAR champion-turned-commentator Harvick picked Tyler Reddick to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Harvick picked him, considering his past success at this racetrack. Reddick won here in 2022.

Picking the driver to win the 2025 Würth 400, Kevin Harvick said [55:12]:

“I’m gonna pick Tyler Reddick I think that Reddick has been good at this particular racetrack and I think he and Bubba Wallace both run really good at this racetrack”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, named Kyle Larson to win his third race of the season. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver won the Texas Cup race in 2021.

“I am going with Kyle Larson who has some momentum on his side coming off the performance at Talladega former winner there 2021 driver #5 for me,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Reddick’s teammate Bubba Wallace to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“Give me my dog Bubba Wallace it's redemption time at Texas. I think he feels like they let one slip last year so go off get you one big dog.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Texas Motor Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Ryan Blaney, has had a strong record at the Texas Motor Speedway, securing a win, two poles, three top-five finishes, and four top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 11.4 in nine races.

After 10 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #45 23XI Racing Toyota has amassed one pole, three top-5s, and four top-10 finishes and led 85 laps with an average finish of 12.6. He’s sixth in the Cup Series points table with 303 points and the favorite in the odds table to claim his first win of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Texas Motor Speedway. Watch the Würth 400 on FS1 at 3:30 pm ET. The radio coverage of the event will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

