Kevin Harvick picks Ford driver as favorite to win the 2025 Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race

Former NASCAR driver-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner for the Ambetter Health 400, which is set to take place this weekend. He’s going with a Team Penske Ford driver to win Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the recent episode of the “Happy Hour” podcast, Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith shared their pick about the driver they believe will have strong chances to win the season’s second race at Atlanta on Sunday, February 23.

Harvick picked the #2 Ford Team Penske’s Austin Cindric to win this year’s Atlanta Spring race. Harvick is confident in Cindric’s superspeedway ability and also believes that Ford drivers run well at Atlanta.

Picking the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 winner, Harvick said:

“We’ve talked about Ford’s we talked about the advantages not advantages just things that they do better than the other makes right now, and I'm going with Austin Cindric. I'm going to pick the #2 this weekend. He’s been up front at all the superspeedway races. I think this is a good week for them to have a chance to win.” [1:06:23]

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, has bet on Cindric's teammate and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano to win his third race at Atlanta. He is the favorite in the odds table at +800 odds to reach victory lane.

“I'm going with Joey Logano. He's won two in the last four, including your guy. Can you push my guy? There you go. They'll work together. Someone will come out on top. All right,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace to win this weekend.

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Austin Cindric has never won the Ambetter Health 400, but he has had a good track record at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The #2 Penske driver has had two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 12 in seven starts. He earned a best finish of P3 in 2022 at this track.

Cindric scored a solid eighth-place finish in the recently concluded season-opener Daytona 500. He has the second-best odds of +1200 to win his first Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts' picks fare at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Watch the season’s second race on FOX at 3 pm ET.

