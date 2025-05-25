Kevin Harvick picks HMS’ driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked a Hendrick Motorsports driver to win Sunday’s (May 25) Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On the latest episode of his own ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Charlotte Spring race.

Kevin Harvick picked William Byron to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600, the second of the four crown jewel races of the season, is considered the longest race on the calendar, with 600 miles in length.

Picking the driver to win the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, Kevin Harvick said [43:30 onward]:

“600 miles. That’s a long ways but a long time. I’m going to go with William Byron,”

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, named Joey Logano to claim his second win of the season.

“I’m going with [Joey] Logano. He strikes me as a driver that could — him and that team, they have what it takes, I think, to win that race. He’s already mad after what happened last week,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Logano’s teammate Ryan Blaney to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“This is typically the point where Team Penske really starts firing off on all cylinders. It usually starts [during the] 600 weekend,” he prefaced. “So, it’s time. YRB [Ryan Blaney]. Run it. They’re confident here. They love this place. I think it’s their’s to get. It’s either them or a Hendrick team.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, William Byron, has good finishes at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, recording three top-five and five top-10 finishes in 10 starts at this Charlotte 1.5-mile oval track.

After 12 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #24 HMS driver has amassed a win, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes, and led 386 laps with an average finish of 10.1. He’s second in the Cup Series points table with 434 points and ranked high in the odds table to claim his second win of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick's and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Watch the Coca-Cola 600 on Prime Video at 6 pm ET. The radio coverage of the weekend event will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

