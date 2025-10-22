Kevin Harvick picks HMS’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville playoff race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Martinsville Speedway for the ninth race of the playoffs, the NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predictions for the 2025 Xfinity 500, which is set to take place this weekend. He picked the Hendrick Motorsports driver to win Sunday’s (October 26) Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville’s 0.526-mile-short track.

Kevin Harvick picked Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron to win at Martinsville Speedway.

“I'm gonna pull an asshole move right here. It's not gonna be my championship for a pick, but I, as a defensive gesture. I'm just gonna pick William Byron,” Kevin Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Martinsville playoff race [57:58].

Ad

Trending

Ad

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell to score his fourth win of the season.

“I'm going with Christopher Bell to win,” she said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith also picked Byron to win the third race of the season. Smith said while naming his pick:

“My championship pick from day one has been William Byron in the #24. I really thought that they would be in already at this point. They're not, but you know what? I know that group is hungry. They have something to prove; stamp it #24 Victory Lane, get it done.”

Ad

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Martinsville Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, William Byron, has had an impressive record at Martinsville’s 0.526-mile short track. He has scored five top-five and eight top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 13.9 in 15 starts at this track.

After 34 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has managed to score two wins, 10 top-five, and 15 top-10 finishes, and led 974 laps with an average finish of 14.3. He’s currently ranked fifth in the Cup Series championship points table with a 36-point disadvantage in the elimination line.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predicted winners fare at Martinsville Speedway. Watch the 2025 Xfinity 500 on NBC Sports and Peacock at 2 p.m. ET. The radio coverage for the Martinsville playoff race will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.