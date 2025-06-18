Kevin Harvick picks HMS’s star driver as favorite to win the 2025 Pocono NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Pocono Raceway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked Hendrick Motorsports star driver to win Sunday’s (June 22) The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

On the recent weekly episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the former NASCAR driver turned commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Pocono Cup race.

Kevin Harvick picked Kyle Larson to win at Pocono Raceway. He believes that Larson and his #5 team need a reset after several weeks of inconsistent performances and sees the Pocono race as a strong opportunity to bounce back with a victory.

“I think it's time for the #5 to reset. I'm going to go with Kyle Larson. I just think that there have been too many weeks of too many things being mediocre and things happening, and all the things that they've had going on, I think it's just, especially if those guys just grid up and qualify well and, you know, get that, get the thing dialed in like it needs to be, but I mean it's a good racetrack for them, so I'm going to go with Larson,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Pocono race [48:54 onwards].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, named defending winner of the event, Ryan Blaney, to claim back-to-back wins at Pocono.

“I'm going with your guy that you usually select, Ryan Blaney. The Fords will be good. They qualify, good,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Chase Briscoe to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm going to go with Chase Briscoe. I think it's been a Toyota track here as of late for some reason,” said Smith.

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Pocono?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Kyle Larson, has had good finishes at the Pocono Raceway, recording five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes in 17 starts at the 2.5-mile-long track.

After 16 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #5 HMS driver has amassed three wins, nine top-five and 11 top-10 finishes, and led 851 laps with an average finish of 12.7. He’s second in the Cup Series points table with 537 points and ranked high in the odds table to claim his fourth win of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick's and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Pocono Raceway. Watch the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 on Prime Video at 2 p.m. ET. The radio coverage of the weekend event will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

