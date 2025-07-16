Kevin Harvick picks HMS’s star as favorite to win the 2025 Dover NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Dover Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked a Hendrick Motorsports star driver to win Sunday’s (July 20) AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the former NASCAR Cup champion Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Dover race.

Kevin Harvick picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson to win at the Dover Motor Speedway. He has shown confidence in the Larson to claim his fourth win of the season, considering his past record at Dover’s one-mile track.

“Kyle Larson. I just, you know, he was fast last year. Yeah. And I like the speed. I like that you have to drive the crap out of it. And I think they know that they got to get their stuff together,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Dover race [54:08].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked the defending series champion, Joey Logano, to score his second win of the season.

“Well, someone I would say in a similar situation is Joey Logano. I'm going with driver #22 for the Dover win.” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Bubba Wallace to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm just going to send it because I said it earlier. He needs it. This is one of his best racetracks. We're going with Bubba Wallace.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Dover?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Kyle Larson, has had an impressive record at Dover Motor Speedway, collecting a win, a pole, eight top-five, and 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 8.19 in 16 starts. Larson’s only at this track came in 2019.

After 20 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has three wins, nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, and led 854 laps with an average finish of 13.8. He’s third in the Cup Series points table with 624 points and favorite to reach victory lane this week.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at the Dover Motor Speedway. Watch the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. The Dover race’s radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

