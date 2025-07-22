Kevin Harvick picks HMS’s star as favorite to win the 2025 Indianapolis NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Brickyard 400, which is set to take place this weekend. The 2014 Cup champion picked a Hendrick Motorsports star driver to win Sunday’s (July 27) Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Indianapolis race.Kevin Harvick picked Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott to win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He has shown confidence in Elliott, who had a good race at Dover last weekend.“I am going to go with Chase Elliott. I just think Dover was a good weekend. I think this is a big, big team track, and you know, I think that Hendrick versus Gibbs thing showed up last week, and I don’t think it’s going anywhere here,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the IMS race [1:01:40].Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, to score his fourth win of the season.“I'm taking Kyle Larson. I have renewed confidence after what I saw this past weekend. He won this race a year ago. I'm #5, Vincie said.Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Chase Briscoe to clinch his second win of the season this weekend. Smith said:“I'm going with Chase Briscoe. They're on a roll. And this is a home race. He did win the other course, or he came maybe in the Xfinity Series. I think he's big and weak for Chase Briscoe.”How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Indianapolis oval?Kevin Harvick’s pick, Chase Elliott, has had a decent stat at Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, collecting two top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.71 in seven starts. Larson’s only at this track came in 2019. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter 21 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver has one win, seven top-five and 12 top-10 finishes, and led 374 laps with an average finish of 10. He’s currently leading the Cup Series points table and has had a total of 702 points.It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Watch the 2025 Brickyard 400 on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. The Indianapolis race’s radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.