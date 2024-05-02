Kevin Harvick picks HMS' veteran as favorite to win the 2024 Kansas' NASCAR Cup race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway, driver turned FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Kevin Harvick shared his insights and picked his favorite driver to win this weekend.

Harvick is going with the Hendrick Motorsports veteran to pick up his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

On “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, the 2014 Cup champion explored a detailed analysis of the driver he believes will have a shot to win the Kansas race on Sunday (May 5).

According to Kevin Harvick, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is going to win this weekend. Harvick believes that Larson is the toughest driver to beat at any track and performed well last year at Kansas. The #5 HMS driver finished inside the top-five in both Kansas races in 2023.

Predicting the Kansas winner on his podcast, Harvick said:

“Well, I don't think we have to go too far outside of the box of where we've been. So, I'm gonna stick with Kyle Larson.

"I just think that, I think they were good there last year. And, you know, I think that they're just, I think they're gonna be good everywhere and hard to beat”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Martin Truex Jr. again, considering his recent form and past records at Kansas.

“I'm going to Martin Truex Jr. again. I know we picked him last week. He's fresh off of the top five. He runs really well at Kansas. I just think his time is coming. I think MTJ gets” Vincie said.

While co-host Mamba Smith picked William Byron to win this week, Smith said:

“I'm gonna go with the #24 of William Byron. I feel like Willie B. does not like how Dover went. Feels, this is more one of their tracks that they're more standardly fast at. So, 24 Byron back in front”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Kansas Speedway?

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has had outstanding numbers at Kansas.

He earned his maiden win at this track in 2021, the same year he also won his first Cup championship. He also holds seven top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 12.9 in 18 starts at Kansas.

Larson is in superb form this season. He's leading the Cup Series points table with 410 points, a win, and five top-five finishes.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas on Sunday (May 5) at 3 pm ET.