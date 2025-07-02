Kevin Harvick picks JGR’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 Chicago NASCAR Cup race

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 02, 2025 13:37 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick (Source: Imagn)

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Chicago Street Course, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Grant Park 165, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked a Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win Sunday’s (July 6) Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.

On the recent weekly episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the ex-NASCAR Cup Series champion driver-turned-commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Chicago Street Race.

Kevin Harvick picked Ty Gibbs to win at the Chicago Street Course. Harvick has shown confidence in the Joe Gibbs’ grandson to claim his first win of the season.

“I'm gonna go with Ty Gibbs,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Chicago race [48:08 onwards].
Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Shane van Gisbergen to score his second win of the season. SVG won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2023.

“My pick for the win in Chicago is SVG,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Tyler Reddick to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm really honestly, I'm really up in the air about who I should pick on this one, and I think I'm going to go with Tyler Reddick. He's had speed there before. I think he kind of gave one up there before, yeah, and he needs to keep these good runs going, so I'm going to go with Tyler Reddick.”
How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Chicago Street Race?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Ty Gibbs, has had good finishes at Chicago Street Race, recording ninth and third in the first two races so far with an average finish of 6.0 at the 2.2-mile track.

After 18 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #54 Toyota driver has two top-five and three top-10 finishes and led only 97 laps with an average finish of 19.1. He’s 24th in the Cup Series points table with 342 points and needs to bounce back with a victory to secure his playoff berth.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at the Chicago Street Course. Watch the 2025 Grant Park 165 on TNT Sports at 2 p.m. ET. The weekend event's radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
