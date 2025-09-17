Kevin Harvick picks JGR’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup New Hampshire playoff race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the fourth race of the playoffs, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predictions for the 2025 Mobil 1 301, which is set to take place this weekend. He picked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win Sunday’s (September 21) Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for the first race of the Round of 16 at New Hampshire.

Kevin Harvick picked Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He admitted that the #19 JGR team showed good speed at New Hampshire in the past and believes he can repeat the same performance this weekend.

“I’m going to pick Chase Briscoe. They, those guys, have been too successful there and had too good a speed with Truex Jr. I just think that they have a lot of momentum from Toyota, their team coming off another good week where they figured it out. I think the #19 gets it done.” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the New Hampshire playoff race [53:30].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, also picked Briscoe to score his third win of the season.

“That’s who I had written down as well. That’s why I gave a little hint earlier about MTJ's past success there. You know, trying to give a precursor,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked his teammate Christopher Bell to win again this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm going to go see Bell. He's been so lights up dominant here, and after coming off a win, he's feeling good that Mojo's rocking for the #20.

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Chase Briscoe, has impressive stats at New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile-long track. He has scored one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.5 in four starts at New Hampshire.

After 29 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #19 JGR Toyota driver has managed to score two wins, 12 top-five, and 15 top-10 finishes and led 770 laps with an average finish of 12.6. He’s currently ranked sixth in the Cup Series playoff points table and has had a total of 3018 points.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predicted winners fare at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Watch the 2025 Mobil 1 301 on NBC Sports at 2 p.m. ET. The radio coverage for the New Hampshire playoff race will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

