Kevin Harvick picks JGR’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Phoenix Raceway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner for the upcoming Shriners Children’s 500, which is set to take place this weekend. He’s going with a Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

On the latest episode of the “Happy Hour” podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, picked the driver they believe would have the strongest chances to win the Phoenix Spring race on Sunday, March 9.

According to Harvick, Christopher Bell is going to win at Phoenix. Bell is the defending winner of the event and in red-hot form this season. He secured back-to-back wins last week.

Giving his winner prediction for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 winner, Harvick said:

“I'm going to go, I'm going to stick with Bell. I just think they're on a heater right now. And, you know, I think they've been rolling through pretty well. And when you have that confidence in a guy like Bell, I think that that just keeps building. And I think that that continuity between the team is going to go a long way for them to start the season.” [1:02:20]

Kevin Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, named William Byron to win his second win of the season. He has won this event in 2023.

“I'm repurposing your COTA pick. William Byron winner there, 2023. I think about team two. It's just like every week they're right there in the fold.”

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Kyle Larson to win his first race of the season this weekend.

“I'm going to go with, um, give me Kyle Larson. I need some points, and they need to start getting this thing. And the first, the speedway races are not his favorite cup of tea.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Phoenix Raceway?

Christopher Bell has had a good track record at the Phoenix Raceway with a win, two top-five finishes, and six top-15 finishes with an average finish of 14 in 10 races.

Bell started off the 2025 season with a bang: two wins in three races. He is fourth in the points table with 95 points and a favorite in the odds table to win the third straight race of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts' picks fare at Phoenix Raceway. Watch the event on FS1 at 3:30 pm ET.

