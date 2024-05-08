Kevin Harvick picks JGR’s veteran as favorite to win the 2024 Darlington' NASCAR Cup race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway, former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick shared his insights and picked his favorite drivers to win this weekend.

Harvick is going with the former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Joe Gibbs Racing veteran to pick up his first win of the season in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

On the “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, the driver-turned-analyst for FOX Sports explored a detailed analysis of the drivers he believes will have a shot to win the Darlington spring race on Sunday (May 12).

Kevin Harvick picked four different drivers — Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and William Byron — before restricting himself to one. He's going with Truex Jr. for Darlington. The 2017 Cup champion has been in good form this season and has tasted victory at this track.

Predicting the Darlington winner on his podcast, Harvick said:

“I think it's going to be #19, #11, #5, or #24. I'll take the #19. I mean, all you guys had to do is study the stats. It's pretty simple to see who's gonna win.”

The other three drivers whom Harvick named are also in great form; all three of them have won multiple races this season.

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Ross Chastain, considering his recent outing at last week’s Kansas race.

“I’m going with Ross Chastain this weekend. We saw him show some speed, led laps at Kansas. He was fifth there, and he’s got a really cool paint scheme too”

While co-host Mamba Smith picked last week’s winner, Kyle Larson, to win again this week, Smith said:

“I'm really struggling this week because I just don't want to jinx anybody, but I’ve got to pick somebody. I'm going to go with whose paint scheme I like the most going into this weekend. And that is Kyle Larson.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Darlington Raceway?

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has had outstanding numbers at Darlington. Truex Jr. has won here twice, in 2016 and 2021. He also holds four top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 13.4 in 23 starts at “The Lady in Black.”

Martin Truex Jr. is in good form this season. He's coming into this week with back-to-back top-five finishes and is second in the Cup Series points table with 438 points.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington on Sunday (May 12) at 3 pm ET.