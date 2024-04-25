Kevin Harvick picks Joe Gibbs Racing veteran as favorite to win the Dover NASCAR Cup race

As the 2024 NACAR Cup Series season heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the first time this season, FOX Sports NASCAR analyst Kevin Harvick shared his insights and top picks for the race.

Harvick is going with the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran to pick up his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season in Sunday’s Wurth’s 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

On “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver predicted the driver he believes will have the upper hand to win the Dover race on Sunday (April 28).

According to Kevin Harvick, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is going to win this weekend. Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the Wurth 400 and has won the Dover spring race three times, in 2007, 2019, and 2023.

Predicting the Dover NASCAR Cup race winner on his podcast, Harvick said:

“I'm going with turex,”

Harvick’s co-host Kaitlyn Vincie also went with Truex Jr.

“So am I. Well, this is one of his nine home tracks. Yeah. So hopefully he gets it done. He is a four-time winner there, so this is a good bet on MTJ,” Vincie said.

While co-host Mamba Smith picked Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain to win at Dover. He said:

“My pick this week is going to be Ross Chastain, the #1.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Dover Motor Speedway?

The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE, Martin Truex Jr., has had outstanding numbers at Dover Motor Speedway. He has earned four wins, 10 top-five finishes and 19 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 11.4 in 33 starts at Dover.

Expand Tweet

Truex Jr. is in superb form this season. He has a series-best average finish of 10.0 with 368 laps led in 10 races. His season’s best finish of P2 came at the Bristol Motor Speedway and stands second in the Cup Series points table with 344 points.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. The event is set to begin on Sunday (Apr. 28) at 2 p.m. ET.