Kevin Harvick picks RCR's veteran as favorite to win the 2024 Illinois Cup Series race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time this season, former driver-turned-commentator Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predicted the winner for this weekend’s race. Harvick went with the Richard Childress Racing veteran to pick up his first Cup win of the season in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

On his own “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, the 2014 Cup champion explored a detailed analysis of the driver he believes will be a strong contender to win at the Illinois Cup race on Sunday (June 2).

According to Kevin Harvick, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch is going to win the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. Busch is the defending winner of the Enjoy Illinois 300 and won the race, leading lots of laps from the pole.

Predicting the Enjoy Illinois 300 winner on his podcast, Harvick said:

“I'm gonna go with Kyle Busch. I just think something good has to happen for those guys. I mean, it's gonna happen. It's got to happen this week So I'm pulling for him.”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, picked Kyle Larson due to his redemption form following a disappointing memorial weekend.

“I'm picking the other Kyle; Kyle Larson. I think he will be on a little bit of a redemption tour after the disappointment of the weekend,” Vincie said.

While co-host Mamba Smith picked Alex Bowman to win this week, Smith said:

“I'm gonna go with Alex Bowman in the #48. I feel like that's one they need it. But two, I think they've been stringing together a lot of speed”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the World Wide Technology Raceway?

The 39-year-old driver has had a good track record at Gateway. He has finished second and first in the two NACSAR Cup races at Gateway.

Kyle Busch has been going through a topsy-turvy season. He has led only 115 laps with an average finish of 15.9 in the first 14 races. His season’s best finish of P3 came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. With two top-5s and five top-10 finishes, Busch stands 14th in the Cup Series points table with 346 points.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s top pick in action at the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday (June 2) at 3:30 pm ET.