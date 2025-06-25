Kevin Harvick picks RFK Racing’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to EchoPark Speedway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Quaker State 400, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked an RFK Racing driver to win Saturday’s (June 28) Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

On the recent weekly episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the former NASCAR driver turned commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Atlanta Cup race.

Kevin Harvick picked Brad Keselowski to win at EchoPark Speedway. Harvick has shown confidence in the RFK Racing driver/co-owner to claim his first win of the season.

“I'm going to pick Brad Keselowski. Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Atlanta race [59:35 onwards].

Trending

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, initially picked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. but changed it to the defending winner of the event, Joey Logano, to claim back-to-back Quaker State 400 titles.

“The other one is Logano [Joey],” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“My brain really wants to pick Ryan Blaney; my heart is telling me Ryan Priest because they're in that situation, but I'm going with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. I'm going, Ricky, because they've got to like this because I think for them they have two races that they can get done, and it's this one in Daytona that they're probably putting their eggs in these baskets.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Atlanta?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Brad Keselowski, has had decent finishes at Atlanta (now known as EchoPark Speedway), recording two wins, five top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.2 in 21 starts at the 1.54-mile-long track.

After 17 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #6 Ford driver has only one top-five and three top-10 finishes and led only 35 laps with an average finish of 32.4. He’s 30th in the Cup Series points table with 261 points and needs to bounce back with a victory to stay in the fight for the postseason spot.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at EchoPark Speedway. Watch the 2025 Quaker State 400 on TNT Sports at 7 p.m. ET. The radio coverage of the weekend event will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.