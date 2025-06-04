Kevin Harvick picks Team Penske’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 Michigan NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Michigan International Speedway, former NASCAR champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked a Team Penske driver to win Sunday’s (June 8) FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Michigan Cup race.

Kevin Harvick picked Joey Logano to win at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick predicts Logano because he believes Ford cars will perform strongly and have an edge that weekend.

“I'm going to take Logano [Joey], okay? I just don't think you're going to beat the Fords this weekend. I think you're going to have a Ford, so I just I like his experience.” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 [53:41 onwards].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, named William Byron to claim his second win of the season.

“I was going with William Byron because he had a decent showing there last race, but after you shared the Hendrick stats, I'm like maybe that wasn't my wisest choice,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm going with I talked about him a little bit earlier, RFK. I really want to go with Carson because it's a home track for him, but I'm going to go with RFK. I'm going to go with Ryan Preece. They seem to have some, like, real big smoke speed at some of these mile and a half and they've been kind of knocking on the door for some better finishes.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Michigan International Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Joey Logano, has good finishes at the Michigan International Speedway, recording three wins, eight top-five finishes, and 18 top-10 finishes in 28 starts at the two-mile-long track.

After 14 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #22 Team Penske Ford has amassed a win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes, and led 302 laps with an average finish of 16.28. He’s eighth in the Cup Series points table with 380 points and ranked high in the odds table to claim his second win of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick's and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Michigan International Speedway. Watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Prime Video at 2 p.m. ET. The radio coverage of the weekend event will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

