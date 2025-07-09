Kevin Harvick picks Trackhouse Racing’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 Sonoma NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sonoma Raceway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked a Trackhouse Racing driver to win Sunday’s (July 13) Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway.

On the recent weekly episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup champion driver-turned-commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Sonoma race.

Kevin Harvick picked Shane van Gisbergen to win at the Sonoma Raceway. Harvick has shown confidence in the SVG to claim his third road course win of the season. Van Gisbergen won the recently concluded Chicago Street race.

“Okay, I'll take SVG.” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Sonoma race [58:43].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs to score his first win of the season.

“I had two names written down originally. I said Kyle Larson, but now I want to select Ty Gibbs because I think that would be cool. I would love to see him win,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked William Byron to clinch his second win of the season this weekend. Smith said.

“I'm going to go with, uh, William Byron. Yeah. I feel like he probably feels some type of way after this weekend. A bad type of way. Like, I'm really mad at myself and at the situation. I think Yeah, there's something about when you mess up yourself and you just lock in a little bit harder. I feel like I think he's going to do that.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Sonoma?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Shane van Gisbergen, has not made any NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, as he has been competing in his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series this season. However, he has made one start in the Xfinity Series at this road course, and a New Zealander won that race from the pole last year.

After 19 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #88 Trackhouse Racing driver has two wins, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and led 111 laps with an average finish of 22.9. He’s 27th in the Cup Series points table with 308 points and favorite to win his second consecutive race this week.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at the Sonoma Raceway. Watch the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 on TNT Sports at 3:30 p.m. ET. The weekend event's radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

