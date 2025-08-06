Kevin Harvick picks Trackhouse Racing’s star as favorite to win the 2025 Watkins Glen NASCAR Cup race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Watkins Glen International, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, which is set to take place this weekend. The 2014 Cup champion picked a Trackhouse Racing star driver to win Sunday’s (August 10) Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Watkins Glen race.

Kevin Harvick picked Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen to win at Watkins Glen International. He has shown confidence in SVG to claim his fourth road course win of the season. This year, he won road course events at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Chicago Street Course, and Sonoma Raceway.

In the YouTube video, while picking the driver to win the Watkins Glen race, Harvick said [53:51]:

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Ty Gibbs to score his first win of the season.

“I already said I picked Ty Gibbs. I think this could be Ty Gibbs. It could be a good shot for him. He's good on the road course,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch to clinch his career's first Cup Series win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“Give me the kid. Give me Connor freaking Zilich. That'd because. Let's go. Yeah, because I am. I think that the other road course races he's had in the Cup series. I think it was only it was really. He's got a lot of experience, a lot of experience at this place. It's going to be impressive. Yeah, give me a show.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Watkins Glen?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Shane van Gisbergen, has not made any NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen International, as he has been competing in his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series this season. However, SVG has made one start in the Xfinity Series at this road course, and a New Zealander finished that race as runner-up last year.

After 23 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver has three wins, three top-five and four top-10 finishes, and led 208 laps with an average finish of 22.4. He’s currently ranked 25th in the Cup Series points table and has had a total of 398 points.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Watkins Glen International. Watch the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. The Watkins Glen race’s radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

