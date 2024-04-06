Kevin Harvick picks two NASCAR veterans as favorites to win the Martinsville Cup Series race

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to another short-track race at Martinsville Speedway, former driver and commentator Kevin Harvick shared his insights and predictions for the race.

On the recent episode of “Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour” podcast, Harvick explored a detailed analysis of the drivers he believes could be tough to beat in the Cook Out 400 on Sunday (April 7). The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion revealed his top two favorites to win the Martinsville Cup Series race.

Kevin Harvick named last week’s winner Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson as his top picks to shine at the paperclip-shaped track, considering their recent form and tons of experience.

“I’m going to stick with the old horse, I’m going to stick with the 11 [Denny Hamlin]. I had the 11 and the 5 [Kyle Larson] on my list so I just think these guys are on a roll right now,” Harvick said, as quoted by On3.com.

Harvick also picked Martin Truex Jr. as a “redemption pick" to watch out for at Martinsville. Truex Jr. missed out on the potential win last week and will look to bounce back with a strong performance this week.

“The redemption pick could be the 19 [Martin Truex Jr.], I think he gets yelled at this week a little bit and comes back with fury,” Harvick added.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Martinsville spring race. He has an average finish of 17.6 and has scored six top-10 finishes in 18 starts at the 0.526-mile short track.

Why is Kevin Harvick’s top pick a favorite to win at Martinsville Speedway?

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr., has had a good track record at Martinsville Speedway. Harvick’s redemption pick has earned three wins, 10 top-five finishes, and 16 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 15.9 in the 36 starts at The Paperclip.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has an outstanding number at Martinsville. He has four poles and five wins, the most by any active Cup driver on the grid. With an average finish of 10.1 in 36 races, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver has scored 18 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes at the track. However, he has not won at The Paperclip since 2015.

Catch Kevin Harvick’s favorites in action at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (April 7) at 3 pm ET.

