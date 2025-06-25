Kevin Harvick pinpoints what’s ‘haunting’ Carson Hocevar despite his ‘unbelievable’ talent

Kevin Harvick recently touched upon Carson Hocevar's immense racing talent and the way he has shown it in NASCAR in recent times. However, the former NASCAR driver also pointed out how Hocevar needs to have control over his off-track activities in order to be more successful.
In a recent episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Harvick discussed how talented Hocevar is. With his talent, the Spire Motorsports driver impressed everyone in the NASCAR fraternity, including the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver. Hocevar is 20th in the Drivers' Championship with 333 points after 17 races. He has racked up two Top-5s, three Top-10s, a pole position, and led 72 laps. His average start position has been 18.412, and his average finish position has been 22.529.
However, Harvick also mentioned that Carson Hocevar needs to take care of his activities off the track and stay out of controversies. Speaking about this, here's what Harvick said:
"He has this unbelievable skill, and he's extremely talented and can do everything that it takes inside of a race car," Harvick said. "It's gonna be the things outside of the race car that.. if he doesn't get those things under control, they'll continue to haunt him."
"And he's still having to deal with Stenhouse, piece of it, and you know, that was all they asked about in the media session for both of those guys. And those are the things that just distract the team just week after week after week after week," Harvick further added. (0:42-1:10)
Hocevar is a common name when it comes to controversies in NASCAR. The Spire driver has gotten into multiple controversies over the years, including confrontations and altercations with a number of drivers.
Carson Hocevar's recent controversy with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Carson Hocevar, who is infamous for his on-track controversies, recently got into an altercation with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the two drivers made contact at the Nashville race. In the said race, Hocevar wrecked Stenhouse Jr., following which a spat brewed between the two drivers.
It didn't end there, as discussions of retaliation swirled prior to the Mexico City Cup Series race, and it happened. The two drivers made contact yet again, and this time, the HYAK Motorsports driver confronted his Spire Motorsports counterpart.
"I'm gonna beat your a**," said an angry Stenhouse. "You're a lap down, you got nothing to do, why'd you run right into me?" (Via Motorsports.com)
Hocevar apologised immediately and stated that he locked up, but Stenhouse Jr. was reluctant to listen. The latter stated that he would beat Hocevar when the sport returns to the United States.
