Kevin Harvick predicts 23XI Racing driver to win the 2025 Kansas Cup race

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has dropped his insights and predicted the winner for the 2025 AdventHealth 400, which is set to take place this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Harvick picked the 23XI Racing driver to win Sunday’s (May 11) AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

On the latest episode of his own ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s Kansas Cup race.

Kevin Harvick picked Bubba Wallace to win at Kansas Speedway. Harvick picked him, considering his strong performance at this 1.5-mile racetrack. Wallace won at Kansas in 2020.

Picking the driver to win the 2025 AdventHealth 400, Kevin Harvick said [43:30]:

“I’m gonna go with Bubba [Wallace]. This is true; this is his track. Let’s make it happen, my man.”

Harvick’s co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, named Wallace’s teammate Tyler Reddick to claim his first win of the season. The #45 23XI Racing driver won at Kansas in September 2023.

“I'm going with who you picked last week, Tyler Reddick. I think that he could be the guy this week,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked William Byron to clinch his second win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“This is this track is 23XI track for whatever. I know you want me to, but I'm gonna go with William Byron; he's got the stats to back it up. That's for sure. Yes, he does. You know, what's really hard about this is like we're going to—it's gonna”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the Kansas Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Bubba Wallace, has achieved success at the Kansas Speedway, securing a win, two top-five finishes, and two top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 13.9 in 14 races.

After 11 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #23 23XI Racing Toyota has amassed two top-5s and four top-10 finishes and led 103 laps with an average finish of 18.3. He’s eighth in the Cup Series points table with 306 points and ranked high in the odds table to claim his first win of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at Kansas Speedway. Watch the AdventHealth 400 on FS1 at 3 pm ET. The radio coverage of the Kansas event will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

