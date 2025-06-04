Kevin Harvick predicts possible outcome of Carson Hocevar's bold racing style days after Nashville incident 

Days after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. accused Carson Hocevar of dive-bombing at Nashville, NASCAR commentator Kevin Harvick commented on the Spire Motorsports driver's racing mindset.

In the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the semi-retired professional stock car racer put forth his opinions about Carson Hocevar's aggressive racing style. Harvick acknowledged that Carson was a fast driver who kept making the same mistakes without letting it bother him mentally.

Predicting the possible outcome if Hocevar didn't change his racing style, Kevin Harvick said:

"It isn't the first time that this has happened this year or last year, and it is going to ruffle some feathers along the way. But most of those instances, those guys, until it's continuously with the guys that race in the top five that's that's when it'll become more difficult."

Harvick continued:

"When you start wrecking Denny Hamlin and some of those guys up in the front for the lead now you know this instance right here was with the with the 47 car that that that stuff will eventually come back to bite you because you're going to you're going to get wrecked."

The NASCAR commentator also compared Hocevar's situation to Ross Chastain's, pointing out that what happened between Chastain and Rick Hendrick ended up slowing the racer down.

For the unversed, Chastain had an aggressive racing style similar to the No. 77 driver, however, it came to an end after the 2023 Darlington race, wherein Chastain wrecked Kyle Larson. At the time, Hendrick Motorsports' owner, Rick Hendrick, expressed his discontent during a press interview and said:

“I don’t care. I’ve told Chevrolet that. If you wreck us, you’re going to get it back...He’s going to make a lot of enemies. It’s hard to win a championship when you’ve got a lot of paybacks out there.”

Carson Hocevar clinches second place at Nashville Superspeedway

Spire Motorsports racer Carson Hocevar secured a second-place finish at Nashville on June 1, 2025, and earned 39 points in the race, wherein he started at the 26th position.

Hocevar turned Ricky Stenhour Jr. during a rocky Stage 2, giving Hyak Motorsports its first DNG of 2025. Finally, the No. 77 driver finished 2.83 seconds after Ryan Blaney, who secured the first position at Nashville. However, Hocevar also held off Denny Hamlin, who made his 700th Cup start at the race.

Carson Hocevar also commented on his strategy coming through at Nashville Superspeedway in a post-race interview.

"I felt like a very smart Cup driver for almost every lap. It wasn't raw speed, unbelievable like Charlotte where it was just almost too easy to pass, where it was just really, really good. Obviously, it was super, super difficult to pass, and I felt like we just executed on all levels. Pit road, green flag stop, restarts, everything," the Spire Motorsports racer said

The result of the Nashville race is Carson Hocevar's first top-10 on a non-drafting racetrack since he finished 9th in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead Miami last fall.

Finishing 2nd at Nashville proved to be an esteem-boost for Hocevar, who said that any of his bad races earlier this season didn't matter at the time. The No. 77 driver put on an optimistic front for the upcoming race at Michigan, saying that he had a good feeling about the "speed and execution" they have.

