Kevin Harvick predicts Team Penske driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predicted the winner of the 2025 All-Star Race, which is set to take place this weekend. Harvick picked a Team Penske driver to win Sunday’s (May 18) All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

On the latest episode of his own ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion-turned-commentator Harvick and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for this week’s North Wilkesboro Cup race.

Kevin Harvick picked Ryan Blaney to win at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Harvick picked Blaney because he believes that the NASCAR All-Star Race can serve as a turning point for the #12 Ford driver to reset his season and get back on track.

Picking the driver to win the 2025 All-Star Race, Kevin Harvick said [47:12 onward]:

“I think as you look at the All-Star Race, it's a chance for people to get themselves back where they want to be and change the course of their season. We saw it with Joey Logano last week or last year when he went to the All-Star race, hadn't done squat to start the year went dominated changed the rest of his season and put him back on track. So with all that being said, Mr. Bad Luck himself, Ryan Blaney, I'm picking.”

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, also named Blaney to claim his first win of the season.

“Oh well, okay, that was mine too—two votes for Ryan Blaney,” Vincie said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry to clinch his first win of the season this weekend. Smith said:

“I'm a believer now in this guy. I'm a believer now. Give me Josh Berry on a short track short for a million bucks after what he did at Bowman Gray and banging to get himself into that race and then coming through the field and now they got swagger and confidence and momentum, Wood Brothers.”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at the North Wilkesboro Speedway?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Ryan Blaney, has strong finishes at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, recording P5 and P6 finishes in two starts at this track.

After 12 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #12 Team Penske Ford driver has amassed five top-five and six top-10 finishes and led 200 laps with an average finish of 16.08. He’s fifth in the Cup Series points table with 362 points and ranked high in the odds table to claim his first win of the season.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predictions fare at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Watch the All-Star Race on FS1 at 8 pm ET. The radio coverage of the weekend event will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

