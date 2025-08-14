Kevin Harvick reacts to Kyle Larson's bitter take on cult-classic NASCAR movie

Kevin Harvick shared his take on Kyle Larson's comments on Talladega Nights. In a recent podcast appearance, the Hendrick Motorsports driver spoke about the negative impact of the blockbuster comedy, based on NASCAR, starring Will Ferrell.

Ad

When asked about Talladega Nights, Larson claimed that he liked the movie, but he didn't think it did 'anything good' for NASCAR.

"I think it turned our sport into like a joke unfortunately. I feel like the rest of the world, that's what they think about our sport now," Larson said.

Larson's comments were a subject on the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, where Kevin Harvick and his co-hosts shared their reaction to Larson's take. Katelyn Vincie tried to read into Larson's comments, mentioning that what he was trying to say was that Talladega Nights reinforced every stereotype about NASCAR because it played on the cliches.

Ad

Trending

"I thought it was hilarious," Kevin Harvick said.

Ad

Mamba Smith claimed that it's time for 'another serious movie' about NASCAR, such as a Days of Thunder sequel.

Made on a budget of $72 million, Talladega Nights grossed over $160 million worldwide. While it didn't garner any major buzz in the traditional awards circuit, the movie ended up winning at the Teen Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards. Despite its commercial success and developing a cult following, there hasn't been much buzz about a Talladega Nights sequel.

Ad

On the other hand, the Tom Cruise-starrer Days of Thunder could potentially have a sequel in the making. In June, while promoting his blockbuster movie F1, director Joseph Kosinski teased the idea of a crossover movie of F1 and Days of Thunder starring both Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Kevin Harvick proposes the perfect location for a re-enactment of Talladega Nights

During the discussion on Talladega Nights on the Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick joked that if there were to be a sequel to the movie, he knew where they could re-enact the scenes.

Ad

This prompted Katelyn Vincie to highlight:

"In case you don't know this, Kevin is moving into the house that Ricky Bobby lived in. The actual home on Lake Norman."

When asked how his house was coming along by Mamba Smith, the former NASCAR driver said that he was 'at the miserable point of building a house.' Harvick mentioned that he's tired of paying for it and it's 'taking too long.'

It's worth mentioning that Kevin Harvick acquired the mansion in 2023. He acquired the property, which is reportedly spread across an area of 12,000 square feet, for $6.75 million. The house, at the time of purchase by Harvick, was equipped with 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, an infinity pool, a bar, and even a boat dock. Interestingly, the former SHR driver cracked a good deal for the property as he bought it for $2 million less than the initial listed price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.