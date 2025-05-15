Kevin Harvick recounts awkward fan tattoo encounter involving his son

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick recently looked back at an unusual fan interaction he had during his Cup Series career. He revealed that the eccentric exchange with the fan led to his son Keelan Harvick, who was six years old then to having an unexpected R-rated experience.

Ad

Harvick shared that he was at a PR event with his son for his long-time sponsor, Busch Light, at a Walmart in Watkins Glen. Before the event started, the former champion was informed that the first lady in line was an extremely enthusiastic fan and wanted to show him her tattoo.

A series of events unfolded after that, which Harvick revealed on his Happy Hour Podcast.

"So she walks up, going crazy. And the first thing she does is 'I got to show you my tattoo.' She pulls her shirt off in the middle of Walmart, and Keelan is sitting right next to me. She pulls her shirt off, and she has a tattoo on her arm. And she has proceeded to take her whole shirt off. Well, this lady is probably 65. And my son is sitting there, like what is happening, dad?" Kevin Harvick said.

Ad

Trending

After the incident, the NASCAR ace shared that his curious son asked why the lady took her shirt off to show a tattoo on her arm. Harvick replied that he had no idea. The podcast co-hosts, visibly shocked, exclaimed that the woman was clearly a big fan.

Following that, Kevin Harvick sealed off the story by making a humorous remark, saying:

"Keelan got to see his first b**b."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has had an illustrious NASCAR career. The 49-year-old also has two Xfinity titles to his name, with an overall tally of 121 race wins across NASCAR's top three divisions. After the end of the 2023 Cup Series season, Harvick retired from racing full-time and is now an analyst for FOX.

Kevin Harvick picks Team Penske driver as 2025 All-Star Race favorite

NASCAR is scheduled to compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the Annual exhibition event, the All-Star Race, on Sunday, May 18. As we get closer to the Million Dollar race, Kevin Harvick expressed that a Team Penske driver would win the event, just like reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano did last season.

Ad

Harvick shared that Logano was also going through a rough patch in the 2024 season before winning the All-Star Race. Following his triumph at NWS, the three-time champion picked up momentum, which Harvick believes will happen with Logano's teammate, Ryan Blaney.

“I think as you look at the All-Star Race, it's a chance for people to get themselves back where they want to be and change the course of their season. We saw it with Joey Logano last week or last year when he went to the All-Star race, hadn't done squat to start the year, went and dominated, changed the rest of his season, and put him back on track. So with all that being said, Mr. Bad Luck himself, Ryan Blaney, I'm picking,” said Kevin Harvick [47:12 onwards].

Ad

Will Kevin Harvick's prediction come true? Catch the All-Star action live on May 18 at 5:30 PM Eastern time. The broadcast will exclusively be available on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.