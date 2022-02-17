Kevin Harvick reveals what he was trying to learn during Daytona 500 practice pit road work

Kevin Harvick might be 46 years of age, but his zeal to learn has not waned in any way. With the arrival of the Next Gen cars, his fervor for racing and its nitty-gritty has been helpful in keeping the driver going on the grid against a majorly young competition.

During Wednesday’s practice sessions, the car #4 driver was seen taking to the pit road on foot as if to learn something about it. When asked about it, he said:

“Yeah, I just feel like the details of the day are going to be important and I just want to try to be as comfortable as possible. The way you get into the pit box and things are different than what you did in the old car. Just making sure that I understand the acceleration of the car out of the pit box, how far to go before pit road speed and how hard to push all those details.”

The Next Gen cars have brought in a major overhaul to the way cars were earlier in the sport, giving drivers like Kevin Harvick a chance to reinvent their racing skills. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s pit road work was a part of such relearning. Speaking about the change brought in by the new cars, Harvick said:

“I think as you look at it, you are kind of starting over with everything and just trying to make sure that we check as many boxes as we can whether it is as simple as bumping another car, getting in and out of the pit box. All those things need to be addressed to make sure all the details are covered to try to minimize mistakes because I really think those details are what it is going to come down to.”

Kevin Harvick goes 26th fastest at Daytona 500 qualifying

Kevin Harvick clocked a time of 50.312 seconds around the Daytona International Speedway at a speed of 178.884 mph to emerge 26th on the leaderboard. With this, he slots his #4 Ford Mustang between Kurt Busch’s #45 Toyota Camry and Justin Haley’s #31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Meanwhile, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson topped the leaderboard in his car#5 with a time of 49.68 seconds. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was followed by his team-mate Alex Bowman with 49.711 seconds to lock out the front row for Sunday’s Great American Race.

Davey Segal @DaveyCenter



How about this for a statement: they put their cars 1-2-3-5 in qualifying for the



(P2) will start on the front row for the 5th straight season. Breaking News: Hendrick is still fast.How about this for a statement: they put their cars 1-2-3-5 in qualifying for the #Daytona500 . Pole winner is defending champ @KyleLarsonRacin @Alex_Bowman (P2) will start on the front row for the 5th straight season. Breaking News: Hendrick is still fast.How about this for a statement: they put their cars 1-2-3-5 in qualifying for the #Daytona500. Pole winner is defending champ @KyleLarsonRacin.@Alex_Bowman (P2) will start on the front row for the 5th straight season.

The Daytona 500 will be broadcast live on FS1 from 2:30 pm ET on February 20. Fans can also catch all the action on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) as well as on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90.

Edited by Anurag C