Kevin Harvick reveals glaring pit stop woes holding back Kyle Busch’s performance 

Retired NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick recently weighed in on the pit stop troubles that Kyle Busch has faced throughout the 2025 season. As Busch sits 16th in the points standings after 10 races, Harvick believes the mistakes and lack of speedy pit stops have plagued the driver of the #8.

Ad

In a recent episode of his "Happy Hour" podcast, Harvick made it known that he believes Busch has shown speed and has run stronger than where he sits at 16th in the points standings. However, the miscues on pit road have played a key factor in holding the two-time champion back, Harvick believes.

The FOX NASCAR commentator pointed out a number of pit road stats for Busch, including a number pit road speeding penalties. Yet, it's one stat about having pit stops under 10 seconds that stuck out for Harvick.

Ad

Trending

"He's had four speeding penalties on pit road, they've had one loose wheel, their pit crew is the 20th ranked in just overall speed. This is the stat that really stuck out to me about the pit crew. They've had three stops all year that were under 10 seconds. The number one pit crew of Bubba Wallace has had 18," Kevin Harvick said. (0:17 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For days like Talladega last Sunday, where Busch had to battle from behind after getting caught up in an early wreck, Harvick said those mistakes and slow pit stops add up. Harvick finished by saying he believes the pit road woes are what is holding the 63-time Cup Series winner back from reaching his potential in 2025.

"The mistakes will pile up for you and I think that the mistakes for that 8 car and Kyle Busch's team are holding them back a bit," Harvick said. (1:14 onwards)

Ad

Kyle Busch continues to ride a nearly two-year winless streak as his last win dates back to June 2023 at St. Louis. The Las Vegas native finished 27th at Talladega, his fourth finish outside the top 20 this season. Busch has one top five in 2025 as he placed fifth at Circuit of the Americas.

Kyle Busch made recent appearance on popular Dirty Mo Media podcast

On the heels of a difficult day at Talladega, Kyle Busch took time out for an interview the following day on a well-known NASCAR podcast. The most recent episode of "Door Bumper Clear" under the Dirty Mo Media banner had the two-time Cup champion as a guest.

Ad

Dirty Mo Media posted about the podcast via social media and played off of the driver of the #8 car's nickname in the caption. It read:

"Things got a little Rowdy on Door Bumper Clear today... 🎙️8️⃣🔜"

Expand Tweet

Busch is in his 21st full-time season of NASCAR Cup racing and his third with Richard Childress Racing. He's won three races at RCR, which all came in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.