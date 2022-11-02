Kevin Harvick rues he 'should have played more video games' after Ross Chastain's controversial Martinsville move

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick was left in two minds after last weekend's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. The final Round of 8 race of the 2022 campaign saw major changes to the Championship 4 table, with most notably the #1 MOOSE Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Ross Chastain riding the wall in a seemingly unbelievable attempt to make it into the next round.

The 500-mile-long race saw the Trackhouse Racing driver pull off a partly desperate and partly spectacular-looking videogame-style move on the last lap, which sealed his berth in the final four. Kevin Harvick, who has been embracing the fruits of a younger generation this year in the form of his newfound love for social media, reacted to the same in his unique way.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver wished to have embraced videogame culture after witnessing Chastain at the 1-mile-long Martinsville Speedway, and greeted his fans on Twitter, writing:

"I should have played more video games… #fail"

Kevin Harvick's tenure in the sport's highest echelon would lead some, including the 46-year-old himself, to believe that they would have seen it all by now. Chastain's demonstration of his 'Hail Melon' move, as fans call it, suggests otherwise. The aftermath of the 500-lap race centered around Chastain to such an extent that Christopher Bell's brave strategic gamble to win the race was somewhat overshadowed by the same.

Kevin Harvick still cannot comprehend what he saw at Martinsville, Fernando Alonso agrees

In the aftermath of the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season before drivers head off to Phoenix for the title decider, Kevin Harvick is still spellbound because of what Ross Chastain managed to pull off last Sunday. In a later post on Twitter by the Stewart-Haas Racing driver, Harvick wrote while replying to a fan:

"Imagine telling yourself 'when you get to the end of the straightaway shift to 5th and never lift, let go of the wheel, and ride the wall.' Won’t work every time but it did this time!"

Alpine F1 driver Fernando Alonso seemed to be impressed by the preposterous move as well, citing it as the best thing to come out of motor racing in 2022 and writing:

"This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing! We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality"

Fernando Alonso @alo_oficial

Watch Kevin Harvick try and play spoilsport for the Championship 4 drivers at Pheonix Raceway in the title decider next Sunday.

