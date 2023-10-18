Kevin Harvick to run 2014 Budweiser throwback paint scheme for upcoming Homestead race

The second race of Round of 8 will be the latest in a series of tributes for Kevin Harvick, who will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season.

Stewart-Haas Racing has revealed a special look of Harvick’s #4 Ford featuring Budweiser’s throwback paint scheme for this weekend’s race, which will be named the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kevin Harvick’s #4 Ford will adorn a classic red and white Budweiser scheme, the same paint scheme that was on his car when he won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead.

Stewart-Haas Racing and Budweiser, the AB brand Busch Light revealed the scheme on social media that Harvick will use for his final race at the South Florida oval.

Anheuser-Busch has been associated with Harvick since 2011, initially using Budweiser colors for five years before switching to Busch Light starting in 2016.

In a press release, the vice president of partnerships at Anheuser-Busch, Matt Davis said:

“Kevin Harvick has been an iconic Anheuser-Busch partner and cornerstone of our sports portfolio since we first started working together in 2011. Through our partnership with Kevin, we have been able to connect with 21-plus NASCAR fans across the country, giving them unparalleled access to the sport. This surprise paint scheme is just another way we are celebrating Kevin, his loyal fans and his storied career on the track.”

“Homestead is a great racetrack” – Kevin Harvick

The Bakersfield, California-native, who is looking for his first win of the 2023 season won the Cup Series title in his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing. He amassed five races that season with 11 P2 finishes, 14 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes.

Here’s what Kevin Harvick was quoted as saying by NBC Sports about Homestead track:

“Homestead is a great racetrack because it’s just so different than all the other mile-and-a-half racetracks that we go to. It’s just got unique entries and exits to the corners that were designed for the flat track that it started as. The way that the asphalt has aged, the fast line is going to be right up against the wall, and to be able to carry that momentum through the corners as the tires wear out.”

Kevin Harvick will look to add at least one more victory to his tally before hanging up his helmet at the end of season but if he can win in the 2014 throwback paint scheme at Homestead this weekend, that would be very special indeed.