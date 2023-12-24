Kevin Harvick's 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race die-cast tops Lionel Racing's top-5 best-sellers of the season

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season marked the end of Kevin Harvick's storied career in the sport. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who got his introduction into stock car racing as none other than Dale Earnhardt's replacement at Richard Childress Racing, is now leaving the sport for greener pastures in life.

Fans will have the pleasure of hearing him commentate from the FOX Sports booth next year though. Despite not being able to visit victory lane in his final year of competition, Kevin Harvick did still top the charts in one area of the sport.

The Bakersfield, California native's #29 Busch Light Ford Mustang became the season's highest-selling die-cast, as reported by Lionel, the official licensing partner for die-casts in the sport.

The 2023 NASCAR All-Star weekend saw Kyle Larson dominate the field as 'Yung Money' visited victory lane at North Wilkesboro Speedway, claiming his $1 million prize. Harvick managed to finish P7, cracking the top 10 in his final All-Star weekend.

Top-5 best-selling Lionel Racing die-casts from the 2023 NASCAR season

Here is the complete list of the top 5 best-selling die-casts manufactured by Lionel Racing during the course of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season:

5. Dale Earnhardt Sr. Goodyear Plus 1998 Daytona 500 win 25th anniversary Chevrolet

Kicking the list off with a car from the 1998 season, Dale "The Intimidator" Earnhardt Sr.'s #3 Chevrolet in the iconic black Goodwrench livery from the corresponding year's Daytona 500 was the fan favorite. Despite the car running on track 25 years ago, the craze for 'The Intimidator' and his 1998 victory does not seem to be dying anytime soon.

4. #12-Ryan Blaney Dutch Boy Champion/Menards Ford

2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's #12 Ford Mustang sponsored by paint manufacturing company Dutch Boy was the fourth highest-selling die-cast of the season. Owing to his immaculate form in the postseason playoffs, Blaney's championship win certainly has a hand in setting the sales charts on fire.

3. #8-Kyle Busch Lucas Oil Auto Club win Chevrolet

Kyle Busch's first victory with Richard Childress Racing ever since moving on from Coach Gibbs' racing outfit at Auto Club Speedway saw him set a unique record as well as sell a huge number of die-casts this year. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro Zl1 was seen draped in Lucas Oil branding during the event.

2. #43-Erik Jones Guns N’ Roses Chevrolet

Sponsored by none other than the iconic Rock band Guns N' Roses, Erik Jones' #43 Chevy Camaro not only had seven -time champion Jimmie Johnson backing him up with his new team, but it also tugged on the strings of fans of NASCAR, along with rock music.

1. #29-Kevin Harvick All-Star Race Busch Light Ford

The number one highest-selling Lionel Racing die-cast of the 2023 season came in the form of Kevin Harvick's Ford Mustang. The veteran driver announced his retirement from the sport this year, with a broadcaster role awaiting him in the years to follow.