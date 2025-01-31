Kevin Harvick’s co-host Kaitlyn Vincie reveals unfiltered thoughts on Shane van Gisbergen’s “attitude” 

In the second episode of former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast, his co-host, Kaitlyn Vincie, discussed NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen's attitude toward racing in the Cup Series. She also highlighted the tracks where Gisbergen has a strong advantage over other drivers.

Gisbergen competed in 12 Cup Series races last season under Kaulig Racing and posted two top-ten finishes in his part-time role. He primarily focused on his Xfinity Series ride and bagged three wins, seven top-five, and ten top-ten finishes in the season. Reflecting upon his success in NASCAR and the Chicago Street Course, Kaitlyn Vincie stated:

"I just feel like there's a lot of momentum around this team. I like the energy. I like his attitude. He told you he's not even setting goals for the year. I kind of like how he approaches the season. We know he's going to be really good on road courses. He's already won on one, of course, [at] Chicago, which's we're going back to. We have six of those [road courses] on the schedule. I think, wouldn't it be neat if he won at Mexico?" [00:44]

Additionally, Shane van Gisbergen secured a win at the Chicago Street Course in the 2023 Cup Series season and repeated the history in the previous season while driving in the Xfinity Series.

Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen has proved his mettle in many racing series, including the Supercars Championship. He secured three titles in the series in 2016, 2021, and 2022. Followed by 81 wins, 176 podiums, and 48 pole positions in 508 starts before venturing into the stock car racing series.

SVG is all set to drive the #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1 at the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025, alongside Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Shane van Gisbergen showcased his new helmet livery ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season

With a few weeks left for the inaugural race of the 2025 season, Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen is excited for his first season as a full-time driver in the series. He recently took to his X and shared a new livery for his helmet.

Gisbergen's helmet had Red Bull's iconic logo on both sides, followed by his initials "SVG" written on the back with a Kiwi wearing an American hat. He expressed his excitement about the sponsorship and wrote:

"Fresh @RedBullUS lid for the kick-off of my first NASCAR Cup Series 😀"

The partnership between Shane van Gisbergen and Red Bull dates back to 2016 when the Kiwi driver was still racing in the Australian Supercars Series. Following his success in the Supercars Series, Trackhouse Racing announced that Red Bull will return to the sport after a long hiatus of 14 years. The energy drink brand will sponsor the #88 Chevy for five races in the 2025 season.

