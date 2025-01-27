Kevin Harvick’s crew-chief ‘had a blast’ spotting for former NASCAR champion’s 1-2 finish in the CARS Tour Late Models

Kevin Harvick returned to racing on a high note in CARS Tour West's season opener by finishing second. His spotter, Landen Lewis, took to social media to share having a 'blast' working alongside the former NASCAR driver as the team scored a 1-2 finish.

Harvick is a 49-year-old professional stock car racing driver who won the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship. He retired from NASCAR in 2023 after competing in the league for about three decades.

As Landen Lewis posted on Instagram, the spotter shared moments with Harvick at the Kern County Raceway, also known as Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway, when the owners named the track after the driver in 2023.

"Had a blast out in Cali 🌴When boss asks you to spot…you do it! So close to the win, Kevin [led] the most laps but ended up 2nd to his teammate. 1/2 finish is pretty sporty," Lewis wrote.

Trending

During the CARS Tour West's season opener, Kevin Harvick was overtaken by teammate Dawson Sutton with 34 laps remaining. Sutton held the lead to the checkered flag ahead of Harvick, giving Rackley W.A.R. Racing a 1-2 finish.

The Bakersfield native drove the No. 29 Super Late Model car, which was sponsored by Hendrick Automotive Group, Rick Hendrick's car dealership business.

Aside from his driving and track owner duties, Harvick is a co-owner of the zMAX CARS Tour alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver will run more races this year, including the Masters of the Pro's at Owosso Speedway later in July. The event will witness him share the track with his son Keelan and other top-level drivers across the US.

Kevin Harvick hopes to experience Indy 500 this year

Kevin Harvick may have retired from NASCAR in 2023 but he is still significantly involved in motorsports. He joined the Fox Sports broadcasting crew in 2024, and this year's Indy 500 could be on his list of races he would like to cover.

For the uninitiated, Fox Sports acquired the broadcasting rights of the IndyCar Series from NBC Sports. The new media rights deal will start in the upcoming season.

Kevin Harvick said (via Newsweek):

“When you look at the Indy 500 and everything that comes with the Indy 500, that is an experience from the open wheel side of that, that hopefully I get to experience this year."

He described the open-wheel racing series as "heaven", saying:

“I don't have anything to do that weekend, so I'd love to experience what heaven might be like."

Kevin Harvick is the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion - Source: Imagn

While some NASCAR drivers competed in the IndyCar Series, Harvick spent most of his racing career in the stock car league. He won 60 Cup races while driving for Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

The upcoming Indy 500 could witness Kyle Larson reattempt the Double. However, NASCAR's new playoff waiver rule could hinder the driver's attempt as it could hurt his postseason chances.

The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" will happen at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback