Kevin Harvick’s driver management firm signs Legend Car Champion Landen Lewis

Kevin Harvick Incorporated management, (KHIM), the team owned by former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick, on Tuesday (November 28), announced the signing of ARCA driver Landen Lewis to field in late model stock car racing in select races in 2024.

The 17-year-old driver began racing at four. He joined Joe Ryan Racecars in 2019 to compete in Legend Cars, where he won 89 races, five National Championship, numerous state and regional championships.

Between 2021 and 2023, Landen Lewis competed in 24 races in ARCA National Series, ARCA East Series and ARCA West Series, securing three wins, 12 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

He was also a part of the 2023 ARCA West Owner’s Championship team for MMI Racing, where he competed in eight out of the 12 races.

In a statement, Lewis expressed his emotions on working with Kevin Harvick Inc. and aimed to race in NASCAR Cup Series soon (via speedwaymedia.com):

“This is a great opportunity for me. Joining KHI Management is the next step I need to further my career and put myself in position to have the best opportunities possible. I’ve been surrounded by great racers and mentors so far with guidance from Ron Hornaday, Candice Hornady, and everyone at Joe Ryan Racecars.

"Now to add Kevin (Harvick) and the great group at KHI, I know it’s only going to make me a better racer and help me to take the next step to one day be competing on Sunday’s in the NASCAR Cup Series. I’m excited for this opportunity and to be a part of KHI Management.”

“I’ve watched Landen race over the last couple of years” – Kevin Harvick

Landen Lewis made his debut in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season. Driving the #4 Truck for Roper Racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Jul. 8, he ended 24th. He has made two starts in the series so far.

Kevin Harvick has been following Lewis’ racing in the last few years and feels that he can perform at this level:

“I’ve watched Landen race over the last couple of years, and I am confident he has the ability to do great things given the right opportunity. KHIM will do everything we can to help Landen navigate the start to what I believe will be a great career in racing.”