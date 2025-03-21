Kevin Harvick’s former ally comments on $1,000,000,000-worth Rick Hendrick's employees after a visit to HMS engine shop

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick's championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers recently visited Hendrick Motorsports' engine shop, following which he shared a post on X reflecting on his day at the facility.

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, built an impressive career with over 800 starts and 60 wins, including a Daytona 500 victory. He also claimed the 2020 regular-season championship and two Xfinity Series titles, solidifying his legacy as one of motorsport’s most accomplished drivers.

Recently, Harvick's former crew chief, with whom he won his and Stewart Haas racing's only Cup Series title in 2014, visited $ 1,000,000,000 worth of Rick Hendrick's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) engine shop at HMS HQ. Childers then shared a picture with a brief note on his 'great' day with HMS officials at their engine shop.

"Such a great group at the engine shop.. @TeamHendrick 👊🏼" he captioned the post

Harvick’s 2014 season with Stewart-Haas Racing began with a victory at the Phoenix CNBC 500. The 48-year-old went on to win four more races that year, conquering Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the penultimate race at Phoenix Raceway, and the season finale at Homestead-Miami, where he clinched his first and only Cup Series championship.

Following Stewart Haas Racing's exit from NASCAR, Rodney Childers has assumed a role at Spire Motorsports, as the crew chief for their #7 team, piloted by Justin Haley.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2023 Cup Series season. Since retiring, he has remained active in the sport, hosting the Happy Hour Podcast and co-owning the zMAX CARS Tour grassroots series alongside NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kevin Harvick slams NASCAR’s ‘dumb’ decision as OEM narratives fail to hold up

Kevin Harvick recently voiced his stance on increasing horsepower in NASCAR stock cars. Watching drivers qualify at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in full throttle, he emphasized the need for more power.

While Harvick has heard rumors of potential changes, he noted that no official plans have been confirmed. In an episode of the Happy Hour podcast, the former SHR driver said:

"It's absolutely ridiculous that we went to an unrestricted mile and a half and they qualified wide open. What in the world do we need to do to get more horsepower? This screams horsepower to me? I've heard all the things about different manufacturers and different this and different that, I hear all those stories but I haven't seen it. Put some damn power in the cars Wide open qualifying at an unrestricted mile-and-a-half racetrack is dumb,"

In a surprising turn of events, Wood Brothers Racing's driver Josh Berry claimed his first career Cup Series victory in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Now, the field will compete at Homestead-Miami this Sunday in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

