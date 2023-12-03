Kevin Harvick's late-model racing series ties up with engine lubricant manufacturer ZMax as title sponsor

The recently retired Kevin Harvick is scheduled to race during the 2024 Cars Tour and the series just got a title sponsor.

The racing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks announced that ZMax will be the Series' new title sponsor, beginning in 2024. These four greats form the ownership group of the Cars Tour.

ZMax is a lubricant that is used to lubricate key components of a car, decrease carbon buildup and prolong engine life in cars, trucks, motorbikes, outdoor equipment, aircraft and weapons.

"A zMAX partnership with the CARS Tour is a grassroots commitment to building future competitors and fans in motorsports,” Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports stated. (via motorsport wire)

He continued:

“I’d like to thank Dale, Kevin, Jeff and Justin for this opportunity. We look forward to marketing zMAX from the garage to the grandstands and we’re thrilled to see the CARS Tour returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024.”

The group also confirmed that they have renewed their contract with FloRacing and it would continue to be its official streaming partner for all of the 19 events. FloRacing is committed to promoting motorsports at a grassroots level.

“This year we committed ourselves to helping grow an already-established CARS Tour, and regional asphalt racing as a whole. Having the opportunity to bring on a respected brand and partner like zMAX does so much for the health and professionalism of the zMAX CARS Tour,” Kevin Harvick stated.

Cars Tour begins in March at Southern National Motorsports Park and ends in mid-October at the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"It’d be fun for us both to race," Kevin Harvick on the upcoming Cars Tour

Even though Harvick has officially retired from NASCAR, we will still see him racing during the Cars Tour 2024.

When Harvick was asked which racetrack he would want to run at, Harvick wasn't sure which one to choose. He did, however, say that it was fun to drive around Florence Motor Speedway with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and that he wouldn't mind competing against Junior there.

“I’ve driven some laps around Florence in the legend car with Keelan and that was pretty enjoyable. I know how much Dale likes to race at Florence, so maybe it’d be fun for us both to race there.” (via Frontstretch)

Even though they hold ownership of the Cars Tour, it was interesting to watch them compete against one another on track.