Kevin Harvick’s longtime sponsor partners with Joey Logano for 2024 NASCAR season

On Saturday (December 9), Team Penske announced that Hunt Brothers Pizza had joined Joey Logano’s #22 Ford Mustang as a primary sponsor for select races for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. It’s a multi-year deal.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has recently served as the primary sponsor for retired Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing and was a longtime sponsor of the team. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion joined FOX Sports’ broadcast panel next season.

Along with the primary sponsorship of Logano, the company will also serve as an associate partner of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The specific race schedule will be announced at a later rate.

In a statement, Team Penske President Tim Cindric welcomed Hunt Brothers Pizza to their team and expressed his excitement to work with them beginning next season.

Cindric said:

“With their long history of commitment towards winning in NASCAR, we welcome Hunt Brothers Pizza to our Team. As they continue to utilize motorsports to promote their brand, we are really excited to have them on board as we work with them to carry that tradition forward.”

“I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024” – Joey Logano

The #22 Team Penske Ford driver had a disappointing campaign in his title defense season. He ended the season in 12th place in the points table with one win, 11 top-5 finishes, and 17 top-10 finishes.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has won his only race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He led a total of 308 laps and had an average finish of 14.9.

In a team release, on working with the American Pizza restaurant chain, Logano said:

“We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season. Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace – in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports – makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske. I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season.”

Joey Logano has made 536 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2008 and has won 32 races, along with 274 top-10 finishes and 28 poles.