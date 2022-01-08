Kevin Harvick's #4 Busch Light Ford paint scheme for 2022 revealed, first race set to be Clash at LA Coliseum

Kevin Harvick's paint scheme for the 2022 NASCAR season may have been potentially leaked by his team. Fans got a peek at the new car when Stewart-Haas Racing showed off their 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, along with a picture of Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Ford Mustang.

On Jan 6, the team officially unveiled the paint scheme in the form of a magazine video in a tweet. Watch it here:

The paint scheme looks similar to the one that Harvick sported in the 2021 season but has different shades of blue. The number is in place following new guidelines by NASCAR for Next Gen cars. This new placement not only gives more room for the primary sponsor but also extra space for the associate sponsor.

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion will get behind the wheel of the new car at the LA Coliseum, where the season-opening Clash exhibition race flags off on February 6.

Kevin Harvick has new sponsor for 5 NASCAR races

Kevin Harvick's #4 Ford Mustang will be primarily sponsored by GearWrench for five of the NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022. The hand tool brand served as a primary sponsor for Kurt Busch for several seasons before the move.

GearWrench will feature as an associate sponsor on Harvick's car when they're not acting as the primary sponsor. Janet Boling, the Brand Manager of Sports Partnerships for GearWrench, said regarding the new deal:

“This partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing provides GEARWRENCH with a 360-degree activation plan that allows us to authentically highlight our tools and all that they’re capable of.”

“Kevin Harvick has proven to be a top performer in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than two decades and SHR is a team built by racers, for racers. It’s a hands-on organization, and that’s why it’s a great fit for the premier hand tool brand.”

Harvick is positive that this new deal will boost the team's performance in the 2022 NASCAR season. He said:

“I’m the guy driving the racecar, but NASCAR is definitely a team sport. Preparation is one of the most important elements of success. If you’re not prepared when you come to the track, you’ve already lost. Having the right tools for the job is a must, and having a partner in GEARWRENCH makes us a better race team.”

The team's press release did not indicate which of the five races GearWrench would be the primary sponsor for Harvick. Fans can expect this announcement before the 2022 NASCAR season kicks off in February.

Edited by Anurag C