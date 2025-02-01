Kevin Harvick’s podcast co-host and NASCAR reporter gears up for the new season in her latest IG story

Kevin Harvick's podcast co-host and FOX NASCAR reporter Kaitlyn Vincie revealed her preparations ahead of the start of the 2025 NASCAR season. The season is set to be preceded by the pre-season Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

The sport's Cup Series will return to the track for the first time in 54 years. The last time the track witnessed a point-scoring race was back in 1971 when Bobby Allison won. The race is scheduled for the 2nd of February at 8 PM ET. The race, which will be held on "The Madhouse" (the name given to the Bowman Gray because of the racing nature usually observed), will serve as a warmup race for the drivers ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500 scheduled later this month.

As NASCAR draws closer to the Clash, Kaitlyn Vincie, who regularly marks her appearance in the 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast,' shared a story on her Instagram on Friday and wrote:

"2 more days til we race," she wrote alongside the picture she shared.

Kaitlyn Vincie shares picture ahead of the 2025 Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium (@kaitlyn_vincie on Instagram)

Vincie has been related to NASCAR for a long time. She has been working with FOX for the past decade and is currently a reporter, and also regularly reports with the NASCAR Race Hub. Alongside her extensive experience in the broadcasting area of the sport, she also works with Kevin Harvick on his namesake podcast, as mentioned.

The Happy Hour podcast has grown quite popular amongst fans recently as Harvick has dedicated his work to NASCAR's broadcasting since his full-time retirement at the end of the 2023 season. He regularly previews the upcoming races, and season, and delivers his opinion on new and upcoming drivers and their performances.

Kevin Harvick's bold prediction for Christopher Bell in 2025 at Joe Gibbs Racing

In a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick claimed that Christopher Bell could become the "leader" at Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2025 season. He stated that Bell gets comfortable speaking to the media every year, and given that there haven't been many changes within the team (except Chase Briscoe's signing), Bell could go on to lead the team this season.

"I truly believe that Christopher Bell is on the path of being the leader at Joe Gibbs, because they just don't have any changes with their team at the top. I think he gets more and more comfortable every year talking on the mic and being upfront, and being that leader. I know they didn't win as much in the second half of the year but the expectation is to win that championship and I think ultimately, the path going forward for Joe Gibbs Racing is Christopher Bell as the leader," Kevin Harvick said (32:03 onwards).

Bell has piloted the #20 Toyota for JGR since 2021 and has been a strong competitor winning nine races and clinching 13 pole positions. He finished the season in third place in 2022, which is still his highest championship finish.

