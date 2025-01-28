Kevin Harvick’s podcast co-host teases first 2025 episode with influential NASCAR Insider

The co-host of the Happy Hour podcast, Kaitlyn Vincie, teased NASCAR fans with a special guest for the show's first episode in 2025. Vincie, from her official Instagram account, gave the fans a sneak peek about the influential guest, and he was none other than the renowned NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass.

Vincie co-hosts the NASCAR-related show Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick podcast on Fox Sports, along with former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and NASCAR's Chief Hype Officer Mamba Smith. The show runs throughout the NASCAR season every year, and it concludes with the end of the season.

As NASCAR is all set to start their year with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at the Bowman Gray Stadium this weekend, Vincie took to her official social media account to reveal the guest. As she shared a photo of Pockrass on the Meta-owned platform's story, she wrote:

Trending

"@kevinhappypod. Look who it is! @bobpockrass"

Here's the screenshot of Kaitlyn Vincie's Instagram story:

Credit: Kaitlyn Vincie's Instagram account

Robert Henry Pockrass, popularly known as Bob Pockrass is a renowned NASCAR journalist. He is associated with Fox Sports, and it is the same media house that broadcasts the Happy Hour with the Kevin Harvick podcast.

Even though Pockrass covers mostly all Motorsports, he is well-known for being a NASCAR insider. The 55-year-old journalist started his career with Daytona Beach News Journal and then moved to Sporting News. Bob Pockrass worked for ESPN from 2015 to 2018 and then joined Fox Sports in 2019.

Kevin Harvick shared his thoughts on the off-season NASCAR charter dispute

Kevin Harvick got together with Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith to start off the 2025 NASCAR season's first episode of Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick on NASCAR on Fox. In the first episode, Harvick summed up the entire off-season ordeal with NASCAR and the Cup Series teams, and their tussle with the charter.

Speaking about how the charter deal panned out, and how 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports received injunction, Harvick said (7:00 onwards):

"Well, when I first started watching the whole thing take place, man I'm like, NASCAR is kicking butt, this is not gonna be very good for the teams, but then the judge switched. And all of a sudden, everything swung towards the teams and Front Row, and 23XI and their side of the lawsuit.

"So, I'm happy that the charters and the sale for SHR went through. I'm happy that they're able to get the charters theocratically in the right teams, and get them situated to be able to start the season. It would have been so confusing to start the season with those cars without charters."

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports were the only two teams that did not sign the latest NASCAR Charter agreement. Not only this, they filed an anti-trust lawsuit against NASCAR. However, the federal judge ruled in favor of the teams and allowed them the injunction to compete in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback