Kevin Harvick's Pro Late Model Racing Series expands operations with 10 new races on the West Coast

Kevin Harvick's co-owned Pro Late Model Series, the CARS Tour, has added 10 new races to it's West Coast schedule.

The zMAX CARS Tour Series, owned by NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks, had already revealed the series' 2024 schedule in November 2023. The group had also revealed zMAX as the series' title sponsor and FloRacing as the official streaming partner.

Now, upon the latest announcement, the 2024 zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series West Schedule includes key locations on the West Coast, showcasing a diverse range of tracks that have played a significant role in shaping the former Cup Series champion Harvick's illustrious career.

Below is the schedule for the 2024 zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series:

April 2 – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (Bakersfield, Calif.)

April 13 – Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, Calif.)

May 11 – Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, Calif.)

May 25 – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, Claif.)

June 15 – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas)

July 3 – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas)

July 20 – Stockton 99 Speedway (Stockton, Calif.)

August 31 – Irwindale Speedway (Irwindale, Calif.)

October 5 – All American Speedway (Roseville, Calif.)

November 16 – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (Bakersfield, Calif.)

Kevin Harvick reacts to the addition of 10 new races to CARS Tour

Harvick expressed his enthusiasm about expanding the zMAX CARS Tour to the West Coast, emphasizing the personal significance of racing on tracks that played a pivotal role in his own career. He said (via Carsracingtour):

"The West Coast is home for me and the tracks we’ll be going to this year with the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series West are some of the ones that helped shape the path of my career."

"I was fortunate enough to have people help me along the way to make it to the top level of NASCAR, and that is what we want to do with the CARS Tour. We want to continue to build the series, bring attention to the drivers, the local tracks and help usher the next generation of drivers to the top levels of racing. Adding this West Coast schedule for 2024 is the next step to making that happen," he added.

With Kevin Harvick hanging up his boots at the end of the 2023 season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 47-year-old in the motorsports arena. Harvick last drove for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished 7th.