Kevin Harvick's son Keelan Harvick wins Legends Feature race on Thanksgiving day

Earlier in November, Kevin Harvick hung up his racing boots, retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series. While the 48-year-old driver wrote the final chapter of his racing career, his son Keelan Harvick is stacking trophies in the junior racing categories.

Harvick's 11-year-old son Keelan joined the X30 Junior series earlier this season and has achieved plenty of success. Two weeks after winning a race at Fayetteville Motor Speedway, North Carolina, he has again taken the checkered flag for the Legends Features race on Thanksgiving Day.

The Thanksgiving Classic at the Southern National Motorsports Park is a three-day event, which brings together various grassroots-level racing series. Keelan Harvick drove the #62 Hunts Brothers Pizza Legend car in the delayed Feature race.

The Legends Feature race was cut short on Friday (November 24) due to an accident where a car got stuck in the catch fence on Turn 2. The rest of the event was conducted on Saturday, with Keelan restarting the race in P10.

He rallied through the field to take the checkered flag and add another trophy to his ever-growing cabinet.

Keelan Harvick began racing at the age of seven and has won multiple championships in the junior karting ranks. The winner of the 2022 US Pro Kart Series seems to be following in the footsteps of his father, making a name for himself at such a young age.

Kevin Harvick reveals how his final season changed his perspective on racing

Kevin Harvick's final appearance as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver was one of the biggest storylines of the season. Fans watched 'The Closer' write his final chapter in the premier series.

In conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Harvick admitted that it was only in his farewell season that he realized the impact he had on people from various walks of life.

“This year was good for me too because it made you remember that there’s way more to what you do than just driving the car. Like you mean a lot to people in ways that is different to pretty much everybody,” he said on Dale Jr. Download.

“It’s the stories that come with the person who had fighting cancer or the person who was struggling getting through COVID or it’s the person who sat and watched with their grandpa when you on your first race. Whatever that story is, they all had a story.”

The former #4 Stewart Haas Racing driver added that he was fortunate to hear stories from people belonging to various states.

“But that’s been that way, it’s been that way all year and you start to realize, man, this is, this has got a pretty far-reaching touch on people in their own way. I wouldn’t have done this year, if it wasn’t for the people, the way that we did it.”

While Kevin Harvick will leave behind a successful career for the record books, his impact on the lives of people will remain immeasurable.