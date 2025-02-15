Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan lands his father in a “terrible” spot with a bold claim about Clint Bowyer

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan, recently made a bold claim about former Xfinity Series champion Clint Bowyer during their meet-up in the FOX Sports 1 broadcast booth. Keelan, an avid dirt midget racer, has been honing his skills under the guidance of his father and is often seen absorbing valuable lessons from the racing world.

With over 800 starts and 60 victories, including a Daytona 500 win, Kevin Harvick cemented his status as one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers. The 2014 Cup Series champion also found success in the Xfinity Series, where he secured two championships, further adding to his legacy in the sport.

In a recent post on NASCAR's X account, Keelan was asked who he thought gives better racing advice, his father, who is a former champion, or NASCAR legend Clint Bowyer.

"Definitely Clint", the 12 year old jokingly responded

This threw the box into laughter with Kevin Harvick responding to his son, saying:

"This is terrible, He's been up here asking you how many girlfriends you have, and who's phone numbers you have,"

Furthermore, Harvick also shared a two word reaction on how things went down in the FOX Sports 1 booth where Keelan appeared for a brief moment.

"This kid😂🤦‍♀️"

Meanwhile, 49-year-old Harvick and his son Keelan will compete in Super and Pro Late Models by partnering with Rackley W.A.R. in 2025. Their schedule includes the Masters of the Pros 200 at Owosso Speedway. This collaboration between Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick Inc. is designed to enhance Harvick’s Late Model program while also bolstering Rackley W.A.R.'s NASCAR Truck Series efforts.

“It’s expensive and I’m paying for it” - Kevin Harvick sends a crystal clear message to son Keelan for wrecking him

Kevin Harvick recently issued a firm warning to his son Keelan about the consequences of wrecking him on track. The father-son duo is set to compete against each other in the CARS Tour West Series this year, sparking excitement among motorsports fans. Their on-track battles will add an intriguing family rivalry to the series.

In a January episode of the Happy Hour podcast, co-hosted by the former Stewart Haas Racing champion, Harvick said:

"I have a feeling that I'll get competitive. There's already a lot of sh*t-talking going on in the house[...] I've had to explain to him, 'Keelan, this is not a go-kart, this is not a legend car, if you wreck my a** in this car, it's expensive and I'm paying for it. So you better make sure that if you wreck me, it better be for something really really good and not for fifth place or something in the middle,'" Harvick said (5:42).

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled Sunday at 1:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the drama at Daytona Beach, Florida on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

