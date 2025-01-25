Kevin Harvick’s son all set for next race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick's son Keelan shared a post on social media as he prepares to take on the challenge at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for his next race under the INEX Winter Heat Series. He will be racing in the Pro Division in the series occurring between January and March.

The 12-year-old followed his father's footsteps into racing, getting behind the wheel at an early age. He is no stranger to the INEX Series. He was also crowned the INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Champion in 2024. In the 49 starts he has had, Keelan has managed to win 27 races and scored 38 points. He is an impressive driver behind the wheel, showing consistency.

He finished the INEX Winter Heat Series in third place last year and is continuing to race in the series in 2025. He recently shared a post on his social media amid the preparations for the next round at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Ready for the next round," Keelan wrote on his X post.

He has major sponsors backing him, including the likes of HendrickCars.com, iRacing, and Hunt Brothers Pizza. He has previously clinched multiple victories at Charlotte, so it is not going to be a new track for him to race on. He is also backed by his father Kevin Harvick's large experience in racing.

Keelan credits his father Kevin Harvick as he prepares for major move

Keelan Harvick is prepared to debut in the Pro Late Models this year. He will be piloting the car with an alliance between Kevin Harvick Inc. and Rackley W.A.R. Furthermore, he will share the seat with his father.

This is set to be a huge career developmental stage for the 12-year-old. As he prepares for the major move, he credits his father for the assistance he has given him during his career. Keelan also mentioned that he is hoping to finish within the top 10 in the upcoming races in the series.

"[My dad] is really big on being smooth and trying to be consistent," Keelan said (via NASCAR). "That’s really helped me through my career. I would love to win a lot, but this is brand new competition, and it’s going to be really hard to adapt. If I can consistently get top-five or top-10 finishes, that would be a really good takeaway for me."

Kevin Harvick raced in the Cup Series between 2001 and 2023, collecting 60 wins and one Championship (2014 with Stewart-Haas Racing). He was one of the more consistent drivers on the field.

