Kevin Harvick’s son shares his thoughts on CARS Tour debut: “I learned A LOT”

Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan, made a significant stride in his stock car racing career after debuting in the zMAX CARS Tour. Keelan entered the Pro Late Model season-opener at Cordele Motor Speedway on Saturday (April 12), the same weekend NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the series.

Keelan Harvick, born on July 8, 2012, drove the #62 PLM car under a partnership between Kevin Harvick, Inc. and Rackely W.A.R. He started the race in pole position before missing a shift on the penultimate restart, causing him to drop from the lead and eventually finish fifth.

Regardless of the blunder, the 12-year-old thought he had a "solid" debut race in the CARS Tour, a stock car racing series co-owned by Kevin Harvick and Dale Jr. He achieved several feats during the 100-lap race, including leading laps and winning the fastest lap award.

"Solid first @cars_tour race! I sat on the pole, led laps, finished in the top five and won the fastest lap of the race award, but most importantly I learned A LOT!" the young driver wrote.

He thanked Rackley W.A.R., the same team competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, for bringing a fast car to Cordele Motor Speedway, saying:

"Thanks to @rackley_war (Rackley W.A.R.) and all the guys for all their hard work and a fast car."

Tristan McKee won the first PLM feature of the 2025 CARS Tour season, followed by Colin Allman and Jett Noland. TJ DeCaire came home in fourth place before Keelan Harvick rounded out the top five finishers' list.

Over in the Late Model Stock Car category, Connor Hall emerged victorious, holding off runner-ups Mini Tyrrell and Landon Huffman. Dale Earnhardt Jr. looked promising at the 0.375-mile track before crashing into the #22 car from fifth place and exiting the race with seven laps remaining.

Keelan is slated to run a full year in the CARS Tour alongside his father, Kevin. It is the young driver's first season racing full-bodied stock cars after wheeling Legend cars and go-karts.

Kevin Harvick warns son Keelan about wrecking each other at Kern Raceway

Kevin Harvick and his son, Keelan, are set to race against each other for the first time at Kern Raceway on May 31. Ahead of their face-off, Kevin has already told Keelan to avoid making contact with each other since he pays for the repairs.

In a Happy Hour podcast episode aired in January, the Californian said:

"There's already a lot of sh*t-talking going on in the house [...] I've had to explain to him, 'Keelan, this is not a go-kart, this is not a legend car. If you wreck my a** in this car, it's expensive and I'm paying for it.'" [5:42]

The 49-year-old would allow on-track contact only for a high finishing position, such as a win. Keelan, meanwhile, responded to Kevin's warning, saying he wouldn't see his father as just another driver.

"He's not as much of a driver because he does pay for it, but I probably won't let him," the 12-year-old said. [via FloRacing, 1:03 onwards]

Following his retirement from NASCAR in 2023, Kevin Harvick joined the Fox broadcasting crew. He concluded his career with the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series championship and 60 race wins driving for Richard Childress Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

