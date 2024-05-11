Kevin Harvick's stock car story receives clarification from wife DeLana: "I had no power steering"

Speaking to his wife DeLana Harvick, NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick recently opened up about the infamous incident with Kyle Busch during the Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway in 2011.

Kevin Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series champion, was involved in some major scuffles across his illustrious career. However, the one that stands out the most was his infamous incident with two-time Cup Series champion, the 'Rowdy' Kyle Busch. Harvick offered insights into the incident on his show "Happy Hour," shedding light on the events that unfolded during those final laps.

Both drivers exchanged blows several times before Busch delivered the decisive blow by hooking Harvick's right rear. However, what remained untold until now was the physical toll it took on Harvick. Speaking to his wife DeLana Harvick, Kevin revealed:

"I recall my shoulder still hurting because as I went in to punch him in the head, he decided to take off in his car. Right here, he knew he was going to get punched in the head. He decided that, ‘I'm not going to get punched in the head.'"

Expand Tweet

The post-race altercation led to NASCAR fining both drivers $25,000 each and placing them on probation for the subsequent four points races.

Joe Gibbs wrote letter to Kevin Harvick after Darlington incident

The incident Lso sparked a heated exchange between Harvick, Busch, and their respective team owners, Joe Gibbs and Richard Childress. Harvick reminisced about the intense post-race discussions, particularly a meeting in the NASCAR trailer where Gibbs and Childress were also present.

"We went up in the [NASCAR] trailer — and Kyle and I had been in the trailer a lot together over instances — but that night, I'll never forget it, because that was one of those nights that Joe Gibbs and Richard [Childress] had to go to the trailer, as well, because they were supposed to be in charge of their drivers.

"And Joe Gibbs said something, and I said something back. Joe actually wrote me a letter after that meeting of just, ‘Hey, this, this and this.'"

Kevin Harvick reflected on how such incidents often lead to deeper conversations about identity and character, emphasizing the profound impact it had on him personally. He added:

"It's funny how those types of things happen and lead to new conversations about who you are, what you are, whatever that conversation is about. It was just a very intense conversation."

Following a career that spanned over two decades and included a NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2014, Kevin Harvick called it quits at the end of the 2023 season. The 48-year-old has since taken up the role of play-by-play commentator in the Cup Series races for Fox Sports.