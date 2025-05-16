Kevin Harvick's wife DeLana drops a heart reaction to son Keelan's solid CARS Tour finish at North Wilkesboro

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick's wife DeLana Harvick shared a heart reaction after their 12-year-old son, Keelan's third-place finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model division on Thursday.

Keelan, who has a strong go-karting record, has won races at several short tracks in the Southeast. He made his CARS Tour debut in early April this year at Cordele Motor Speedway in Cordele, Georgia.

Ahead of this Sunday's NASCAR Cup exhibition race at the 0.625-mile track, the series visited the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Thursday, May 15. Keelan started the 75-lap race in fourth position and finished in third place ahead of Cup drivers Josh Berry and Spencer Davis, who managed fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively.

Keelan's mother DeLana reacted to a video of the race posted by FloRacing, which is the official streaming partner of the CARS Tour, on X. She commented:

"❤️"

Keelan first drove a full-size stock car at New River All American Speedway last year. This March, he missed the first race of the CARS Tours, which is co-owned by his father, Kevin Harvick, at the same track in Jacksonville. During his debut at Cordele, Keelan earned the pole position and finished in fifth.

"He took me on a track this morning" - Keelan on father Kevin Harvick's help

Keelan Harvick made his racing debut at the age of seven at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville and won his first go-kart race at eight years old in 2020. He was named the 2024 INEX Young Lions Asphalt National Champion and this year in February, he earned a spot as the youngest driver in FloRacing’s 20 Under 20 list.

During a post-race interview with FloRacing, Keelan mentioned valuable help from his father Kevin Harvick, who finished 11th in the late model stock car in the fall of 2024.

"He [Kevin Harvick] took me on a track this morning with the whole Rackley W.A.R guys and he just explained it to me how he ran in the Late Model Stock. It really helped me a lot," Keelan said.

When asked about the pressure of competing for the championship, Keelan mentioned taking notes from this race to prepare for the final race in October at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"Yeah, definitely going to have to fill our notebook for this race and come back stronger in October," Keelan added.

The CARS Tour began in 1995 as the USAR Hooters Cup Late Model Series. It gained considerable popularity in 2023 when former drives Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick purchased a stake in the series. The CARS Tour Pro Late Model division will move to Langley Speedway for the next race on May 31.

